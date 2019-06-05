Home Cities Chennai

Soon, Green siren to be heard across the country

Tree Ambulance, the brainchild of the Green man of India, Dr K Abdul Ghani and sponsored by the SASA Group was inaugurated on May 22.

Published: 05th June 2019 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2019 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

The Tree Ambulance was inaugurated on May 22  P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ahead of World Environment Day on June 5, volunteers of the Tree Ambulance team on Tuesday conducted a demonstration programme in the city, elaborating on how to relocate trees safely and announced their plans for this year.

Tree Ambulance, the brainchild of the Green man of India, Dr K Abdul Ghani and sponsored by the SASA Group was inaugurated on May 22. The first-of-its-kind initiative in the state aims at treating sick trees, planting new ones, removing dead trees and ultimately, improving the green cover.

Starting today from the SAF Games Village in Koyambedu, the Tree Ambulance will travel to all the states of India and reach Delhi in two months. “We will cover all the districts in Tamil Nadu and then move to other states and meet all the chief ministers and submit a proposal to start tree ambulance in their state. In all the destinations, volunteers of the Tree Ambulance team will stop at schools, colleges, and other institutions and educate the public on the green cover and how to take care of trees,” said Dr K Abdul Ghani.

Also, the team will soon initiate talks with the government to avail permission for installing green siren on the ambulance, like red for humans and blue for animals. Steps are being taken to waive off toll for this vehicle.

The services provided by the tree ambulance include first aid treatment, uprooted tree planting, seed bank, seed ball distribution, plant distribution, aiding tree plantation, shifting trees, a survey of trees and removal of dead trees. Travelling along with the tree ambulance is a plant expert and helpers who are armed with gardening tools, water, manure, and pesticide.

By December 2020, the organisation aims at establishing tree ambulance in all districts of India. Also, by the end of this year, the team is coming up with a device to automate the process of tree location.

To volunteer, visit:treeambulance.org

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World Environment Day Tree Ambulance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People offer prayers on the occasion of Eid al-Adha at Qutb Shahi Tombs in Hyderabad on Wednesday | S Senbagapandiyan
India celebrates Eid, Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah attends prayers in Bangalore
India are set to lock horns with South Africa in their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup. (Photo | AP)
Team India look to begin World Cup 2019 with a bang
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from India that leaves the Proteas on the brink | AP
World Cup 2019: South Africa on the brink as India get off to a winning start
Muslims all over the world are celebrating the festival of Eid. IN PHOTO: Muslims offer prayers at the Jama Masjid mosque, Delhi. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Religious fervour grip India on Eid
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp