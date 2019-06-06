Art that promotes dialogue

Home Cities Chennai

While International Women’s Day might have been a while ago, it is never too late to celebrate women and their distinct voices.

Published: 06th June 2019

This is the fourth edition of ‘I Rise’ that features exhibited artworks of nine women artists

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: While International Women’s Day might have been a while ago, it is never too late to celebrate women and their distinct voices. Art is an expression and through art, women have found a medium that appreciates diverse narratives and stories of strife, struggle, happiness, joy, hope and everything else that comes with womanhood. 

‘I Rise’ is an annually held exhibition at Art Houz on International Women’s Day. Owing to the venue being used for the Chennai Photo Biennale (CPB) at the time, space was unavailable for the show. 
This is the fourth edition of ‘I Rise’ that features exhibited artworks of nine women artists. These artists include Alamelu Annhamalai, Ananda Swaroopini, Arpitha TP, Atreeye Bhattacharjee, Devi Priya Vimalanathan, Bhavani GS, Mayuri Chari, Pooja SI, and Rajashree Nayak.  

Each of these artists have been given the platform to represent their ideas through paintings, sculptures, installations, and video screening. The exhibition was inaugurated by Krithika Subrahmanian, managing director of Transform on Tuesday. 

“The exhibits showcase a variety of art forms in all mediums — paintings, sculpture, installation, print-making and so on,” explained Lakshmi Krishnakumar, gallery manager, Art Houz. “It is basically a podium where the women artists have expressed themselves through their art. As we view, several concepts have been reflected about the society, the everyday struggle, the awareness of eco-sphere,  general interests and urges.”

As is the case with art, it encourages dialogue. As people walked through the gallery soaking in the beautiful works on display, it was common to see people in animated discussions trying to decipher what the artist was trying to convey or relating it to their own experiences or lives. 
The exhibition will conclude on June 12 from at 7 pm. Sunday is a holiday. For details, call: 9840109654.

