Chennai: 12-year-old school girl injured in attack by Rottweiler

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 12-year-old school girl was injured after a pet Rottweiler bit her on the stomach, near her house at Mangadu on Wednesday morning. Keerthana (12) studies in Class 8 at a school in Mangadu. She lives with her family on Shri Ramajayam Street.

On Wednesday morning at around 10 am, she went to a provision store near her house. Suganth, who lives on the same street, has a pet Rottweiler. By the time the girl passed the house toward the grocery store, Suganth had come out of his house and did not lock the gate.

“The dog had run out to the road close to where Keerthana was. She panicked and started to run. She also threw stones at the dog, which resulted in the pet turning violent. It then pounced on her and bit her stomach and with the impact, the girl fell on the ground and hurt her hand,” said Rajesh Kumar, who runs the provision store.

When Suganth saw this, he and a few other onlookers came to the child’s rescue. While Suganth controlled his pet, the residents informed ‘108’ ambulance service. The paramedic staff treated the child before rushing her to the KMC hospital. Thereafter, the Mangadu police inspector, Jayachandran and his team visited the hospital and enquired after the injured girl.

Suganth assured Keerthana’s parents that he would take care of her medical expenses. As they refused to lodge a complaint against the dog and its owner Suganth, the Mangadu police didn’t register any case. Suganth was let off with a warning.

