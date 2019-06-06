Home Cities Chennai

Chennai travel agency told to compensate for not paying airfare as promised

A consumer forum has directed a travel agency to pay a compensation of `1.29 lakh to a woman for failing to provide free flight tickets as per initial agreement.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A consumer forum has directed a travel agency to pay a compensation of Rs 1.29 lakh to a woman for failing to provide free flight tickets as per initial agreement.

According to petition submitted by Thangam Sankaranarayanan of Thiruvanmiyur, representatives of Country Vacations, a division of Country Club (India) Ltd, Chennai, had assured that fully paid airfare would be provided within India, prompting Thangam to pay a sum of Rs 90,000 on August 2, 2013. In October 2013, she planned a trip to Mathura with her daughter and claimed two free flight tickets. With no reply from the officials, Thangam issued a legal notice and also submitted a petition in the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum, Chennai (South), seeking compensation of Rs 1.94 lakh. Denying the allegation, the counsel for the company submitted at the forum that there was no airport in Mathura and hence there was no requirement for flight tickets.

However, the forum, presided over by M Mony and member R Baskarkumaravel, observed that the Country Vacations, Chennai and Country Club (India) Limited, Hyderabad had committed deficiency in service, failing to provide free airline tickets as promised. Hence, they should pay a compensation of Rs 1.29 lakh.

