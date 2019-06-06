Home Cities Chennai

Chennai water crisis: In dire drought, no quarrels in this part of Anakaputhur

The initials of those who own each pot are written in bright bold blue ink, visible from even a few metres away.

Published: 06th June 2019 06:05 AM

Coloured pots at Sannathi Street in Anakaputhur. (Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Ashwin Prasath
Express News Service

CHENNAI: This serpentine queue of coloured pots at Sannathi Street in Anakaputhur has become a daily occurrence.

Women, men and children across age groups diligently wait, guarding their respective plastic pots until the water tanker makes an appearance.

The initials of those who own each pot are written in bright bold blue ink, visible from even a few metres away. This is how precious and rare the sight of water has become in the suburbs.

From the time the common hand-pump went dry a month ago, the 300-odd residents of Sannathi Street wait for approximately three hours, twice a day, to fill a few pots of water.

Instead of quarrelling over who gets to fill water from the tanker first, locals pile up their pots in a neat long line.

“This is the first time that the water crisis has gotten so severe since 1989. Though we get water from tankers twice every day, it is hardly sufficient,” said Manikandan, a long-time resident.

Before the Chembarambakkam reservoir dried up, residents in the suburbs including Anakaputhur were supplied with sufficient water.

“Two months ago when summer started, the reservoir had no water. This is when the government started tapping water from quarries in Sikkarayapuram. But this goes straight to the city depriving us of water even for basic needs,” said Ramesh, another resident.

Especially after schools reopened, locals said they hardly get time to wait for tankers in the morning. Because of this and erratic supply, residents have switched to buying packaged water cans.

“We don’t know whether to get our kids ready for school or wait for hours to get water. On top of waiting in the hot sun, each family spends Rs 120-Rs 150 on can water alone. This is very expensive for people who are daily wage labourers,” said Ravi, a resident.

