Don’t be ‘rash’ about it 

Ever noticed tiny pink bumps making an annual appearance on your face or body from April to July? While we love summer, heat rash definitely doesn’t feature on this list.

By Rinreichui Kashung
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ever noticed tiny pink bumps making an annual appearance on your face or body from April to July? While we love summer, heat rash definitely doesn’t feature on this list. Also known as prickly heat, this red rash primarily occurs when sweat glands are overworked and less cared. 

Dr Senthil Sivaprakasan, dermatologist and owner of Radiance Skincare says, “Our body has tiny pores that are also known as sweat glands. When the skin’s sweat glands, especially on the neck, armpit and inner thighs are blocked, the sweat produced cannot get to the surface of the skin to evaporate. Lack of air circulation causes inflammation which results in heat rash.” 

Most often, a heat rash is mistaken for an allergy, says the doctor. “People should know the difference between skin allergy and heat rash. Urticaria (skin rash) is a rash with red welts on the skin which also makes the skin swell. It is caused by an allergic reaction and not the heat. Heat rash, when taken care of properly will heal within days or a week. It is usually self-treatable and self diagnosable but that doesn’t mean it should be taken lightly,” he shares. 

Dr Senthil shares a few common symptoms and remedies.
Symptoms

  • Burning sensation in the back, neck and armpit  Itchy feeling  Redness on the skin
  • Remedies
  • Taking shower twice a day with mild soap to wash off the sweat  Use absorbent powders  Use calamine lotion as it helps soothe minor skin irritation. Use moisturiser at night  Consume watermelon, orange, raspberries, pineapple, cucumber, iceberg lettuce, celery, and green peppers. Diet also plays an important role in keeping the sweat gland under check  Wear minimal clothing and clothes made of cotton and linen.
  • Other traditional remedies for heat rashes include the usage of natural sandal paste, aloe vera, baking soda, unscented talcum powder, neem powder or paste on the body.
