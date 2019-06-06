Duo get 3 years in jail for assaulting MTC driver

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A trial court sentenced two youth to three years imprisonment for assaulting and causing grievous injuries to an MTC driver at the Broadway bus stand in 2012. A fine of Rs 10,000 each was imposed.

Muthuselvan, Additional public prosecutor of 19th Additional Sessions Court, submitted the incident occurred on October 10, 2o12 when Sivaji was driving the bus from Koyambedu to Broadway. He was attacked by K Kandhan and R Vijaykumar, law students, following an argument. The youth were also allegedly drunk.

Denying the allegations, counsel for the duo said no identification parade was conducted. There was a delay in registering the FIR. Judge A Shanthi said the prosecution had proved the case beyond doubt.