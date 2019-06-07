Home Cities Chennai

Snatchers get just part of chain after tug-of-war with woman

CHENNAI: A woman employee of a private company was followed and her gold chain snatched in the wee hours of Thursday. The victim M G Rajasri was returning from Nungambakkam to her house in Sathangadu after work, said police. When she climbed onto the Muthusamy bridge in Park Town, two bike-borne men who followed her for a while, came close to her and the pillion rider snatched her chain.

Rajasri lost balance and fell on the road. While she sustained injuries on her legs, she managed to hold on to the chain. However, the snatchers escaped with a part of the chain weighing about 1.5 sovereigns. Based on her complaint, Flower Bazaar police have registered a case and launched a hunt for the suspects.

