Alumni associations give back to Chennai school

Deepthi Parthasarathy By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: More than a century old, with a glorious history, and prominent alumni, most government-aided schools are now supported by alumni associations who see it as an opportunity to give back to their alma mater. With the aim of providing quality, affordable and holistic education along with extracurricular activities to students from low-income background, a few government-aided schools have the necessary infrastructure, thanks to their alumni, besides the support from the state government.

Setting such examples are Gopalapuram Boys Higher Secondary School alumni association, Gopalapuram (GBHSS), The Hindu Higher Secondary school alumni association (THHSS) and PS Higher Secondary School alumni association (PSHSS). Active members of these associations make it a point to meet at least once a year and discuss their school’s requirements. “There is a misconception that an alumni meeting is an event where people only come to meet their classmates and reminisce old times. But, it is much beyond nostalgia. The funds collected for the meetings are partly used for the development of the infrastructure as well,” says PV Parthasarathy, secretary of GBHSS alumni association.

“Starting with only five members 30 years ago, there are about 450- 500 members in the alumni association now. N Shankaran, the chief commissioner of Income Tax, Chennai, P Sriram, HoD Aerospace Engineering, IIT Madras, are our alumni,” he says.

Initially known as Gopalapuram Boys High school, the institute is 92 years old now and is managed by the Gopalapuram Educational Society, which also takes care of three other schools in the same locality. The GBHSS alumni association has helped raise funds to sponsor scholarships for students, conduct extra coaching classes, paint the building whenever required, career counselling for students, provide computers to upgrade the computer lab, hire extra teachers and sponsor school functions like Children’s Day and Teacher’s Day.

“Government-aided schools are not allowed to collect an exorbitant amount of fees. So, the alumni association serves as a bridge between the school and society or educational trust by collecting the operative maintenance and basic infrastructure expenses,” says vice- president, Gopalapuram Educational Society.

Located in Triplicane, the Hindu Higher Secondary School’s alumni association has been in existence since 1907. “With a strength of about 550 members, the alumni have helped install an RO plant, paint classrooms and centenary building, and provided about 100 steel benches and tables for students. Some of our notable alumni include WV Raman, chief coach, women’s cricket team, and YV Reddy, retired RBI governor,” says A Vaitheeswaran, president of THHSS alumni association.

The members in alumni associations keep increasing every year, especially during golden jubilee functions as in the case of PS High School.

“The alumni are in large numbers and cannot be defined. When alumni gather to celebrate golden jubilee reunion, they become members. That is how the membership grows. They also collect and contribute a significant sum and donate it to PS Charities,” says Lakshminarayana Venkata Krishna, who graduated in 1952. R Chidambaram, scientist and former chairman, Atomic Energy Commission and Dr SS Badrinath, founder of Sankara Nethralaya are few among other famous alumni of this school.

Though they are spread across continents, pursuing different professions, the alumni have a connect towards their school and leave no stone unturned in reviving its charm and glory it once enjoyed. The dwindling strength each year does not deter these soldiers who march relentlessly for the betterment of their school.