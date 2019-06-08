An app to watch over traffic offenders in Chennai

Sahaya Novinston Lobo By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Next time when you think about violating traffic rules, look around. Somebody might click a picture and land you in trouble. Not only that, if you are offended by a police personnel or an individual violating traffic rules, etc. The ‘GCTP citizen service’ app inaugurated by Chennai City Police Commissioner A K Viswanathan on Friday will solve all these problems.

The public can send the pictures of traffic violators in real time even if it involves police vehicles. The app also facilitates people to raise complaints and suggestions about traffic rules. As of now, it is limited to offences in the city alone.

“The app enables a person learn if there is any challan pending against the vehicle, take photos or videos of violators, lodge complaints and give suggestions to the police and to check if the vehicle you are buying second-hand has any penalties pending,” said Abhinav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) East.



“To avoid plaints targeting a particular person, the app does not allow one to choose pictures from gallery but only takes real-time images which will instantly connect to the local jurisdiction,” said R Sudhakar, Joint Commissioner of Police, Traffic (South).