Santhosh stars in Future’s win over Loyola

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Santhosh Kumar’s 68 paved the way for Future Stars to beat Loyola College by two wickets in the 50th All-India YSCA trophy.

Brief scores: Loyola College 159/6 in 25 ovs (Akash Sivan 60, Shyam 34) lost to Future Stars 162/8 in 23.5 ovs (Santosh Kumar 68); Prahlad CC 183 in 29.5 ovs (A Venkatesh 54, Prasanna 39, Udhaya Prakash 3/37) tied with SPIC RC 183/6 in 30 ovs (Dinesh Vedaguru 63, Surendar 42). SPIC were declared winners since they lost lesser number of wickets.

Surya scalps six

Riding on T Suryaprasad’s 6 for 18 Coimbatore defeated Thanjavur by nine wickets in the TNCA inter-districts Under-14 tournament.

Brief scores: Thanjavur 98 in 48.3 overs (T Suryaprasad 6/18) lost to Coimbatore 102/1 in 13.4 ovs (BM Prasanna 61 n.o, A Bhavan Sree 31 n.o); Kanyakumari 162 in 46.2 ovs (J Jai Suriya 3/31) bt Tiruvannamalai 52 in 23.4 ovs (I Selvin Sam 4/7); Krishnagiri 302/6 in 50 ovs (Aadith 47, B Tarun Surya Prasadh 126, S Puneeth Vignesh 55) bt Thoothukudi 78 in 27 ovs (B Neelesh 3/23, BN Dharani Kumar 4/26). Tiruchirapalli 139 in 47 ovs (RJ Sunjey 33, KS Lohith 3/22) lost to Namakkal 141/2 in 35 ovs (E Kaveesh 78 n.o); Dharmapuri 84/5 in 36 ovs (GS Gokulnath 30) lost to Madurai 89/3 in 19.3 ovs (CM Barani 31 n.o); Kancheepuram 152/9 in 29 ovs (S Tarun Raj 32, N Indrajith 3/32) bt Dindigul 82 in 21.2 ovs (Abhinav Balaji 3/12, R Prasidh Ram 3/7); Nagapattinam 58 in 41.2 ovs (R Aravind Krishna 4/11, P Harshapradeep Kumar 4/13) lost to Thiruvallur 59/1 in 13.5 ovs; Erode 211 in 46.5 ovs (I Dharunesh 78, TK Somesh Kandan 39) bt Villupuram 110 in 41.5 ovs (RC Mohana Ramesh 3/18, J Aswath 3/39).

Meganathan cracks ton

K Meganathan’s century (138) came in handy for Karur to thrash Dharmapuri by 54 runs in the TNCA inter-districts Under-19 tournament.

Brief scores: Theni 43 in 17.1 ovs (Salman Usman Khan 6/25, P Shyam Ganesh 4/18) lost to Kancheepuram 47/0 in 5.3 ovs; Vellore 105 in 28 ovs (J Naveen 56, R Ashwin 5/27) lost to Coimbatore 107/3 in 22.5 ovs (T Vijay Abimanyu 65); Thanjavur 49 in 25.2 ovs (T Abishek 39, S Taarakesh 5/10) lost to Thiruvallur 52/2 in 10 ovs; Erode 212/8 in 50 ovs (P Vijay Kumar Mandal 40, DR Vijay 36, KL Akshay Seshadri 58) lost to Tiruchirapalli 217/7 in 43 ovs (S Suryanarayanan 47, A Chavinth Natiesh 53, GS Dhayanithi 3/42); Karur 251 in 48.1 ovs (K Meganathan 138, S Kaviarasu 3/45, J Kishore Karthick 3/38) bt Dharmapuri 197/5 in 50 ovs (S Sachin 105 n.o,T Udhayanithi 42).

Cricket tourney

The Little Masters Cricket Academy will be conducting a T20 league cum knock-out tournament for players above 16 years. The tournament will begin from June 9 and each team will play ten league matches. The top eight teams will qualify for the knock out stage.

For details, call: 9444413006/7395975878.