Actresses should wear sarees at red-carpet events: Manish Malhotra

CHENNAI: Bollywood actresses should wear sarees more at international red-carpet events, said ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra here on Sunday.

Manish, who was in town to deliver a talk organized by FICCI FLO Chennai chapter, said actresses could put the sarees on the global map by wearing it instead of gowns, while replying to a question about promoting Kanjeepuram sarees in the fashion industry. The 52-year-old designer said he had been working closely to promote embroideries and handlooms of India.

Manish delivered a talk on ‘Adventures of Fashion’, which was moderated by former Miss India International Shvetha Jaishankar.

Speaking on the sidelines, Manish said he had become a producer and a web series produced by him would be released soon, adding he also plans to try his hands at direction.

Manish said the one thing that kept him going was, “I am not scared of failures. Even if something doesn’t work I don’t give up.” He will soon launch his new Label M.

Giving a piece of advice to young designers and stylists, Manish said there was no dearth of talent but one should do something that made him or her stand out. “There is so much energy and talent out there. The challenge is to do something different and it is only possible when there is clarity,” said Manish.

He gave three mantras to become successful. “One should be fearless, committed and work hard.” He further said that to attain sustainable success one should focus on innovation. The Indian fashion industry has grown and become more diversified in the last few years.

FICCI FLO, the women wing of FICCI, has been organising events such as entrepreneurship programmes, talks, training and fund-raising events to empower women entrepreneurs. The talk by the noted designer was a part of the series of events organised by FICCI FLO Chennai chapter