Jeweller told to pay Rs 20K for selling gold of inferior quality

A consumer court has directed a jeweller to pay a compensation of `20,000 to a resident of Ambattur for selling a gold earrings after falsely advertising its purity.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A consumer court has directed a jeweller to pay a compensation of `20,000 to a resident of Ambattur for selling a gold earrings after falsely advertising its purity. While the jeweller claimed it was made of 22 carat gold, after testing it was found that it was made of only 18.6 carats.

S P Nedumaran purchased earrings weighing 6.75 gm from Ashok Thanga Maligai at Ambattur in June 2016. Doubting the purity, he tested it three months later. The result revealed there was only 18.6 carat gold. “I had to pay an extra `2,673 for getting jewellery made of inferior quality gold. This is an unfair trade practice on the jeweller’s part,” complainant submitted. The jeweller submitted he did not manufacture the gold, but simply sold it as a middleman. “Each and every piece sold by the wholesale dealer to me has been tested,” he said.

Tiruvallur District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum had the earrings tested by Bureau of Indian Standards office at Taramani and found it was not made of 22 carat gold. “There is no proof to substantiate that the earrings were bought from a wholesale dealer. Tests taken by BIS matches with the test done by the complainant.” The forum consisting of President J Justin and Members K Prameela and D Babu ordered the jeweller to refund the excess amount.

