Abduction fails as kidnappers first run into tree, then into Chennai cops

This is where it got interesting. At the hospital, one of the injured passenger claimed that he had been kidnapped.

The car that rammed a tree at Saram on Sunday. | Express Photo Services

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM/CHENNAI: The old expression ‘crime never pays’ was once again proved right when a kidnap drama ended badly for the perpetrators when one of them paid with his life after the car they used for the crime rammed a tree near Tindivanam.

All began at around 7 am on Sunday morning when the four-member gang that included a woman kidnapped Abdul Kareem (35) when he near a mosque in Chennai. They took him to Puducherry. When he failed to return, his wife Aisha filed a complaint with Kodungaiyur police. On learning about it, the kidnappers decided to return to Chennai.

“The five of them were travelling in the car and as they reached Saram near Tindivanam, the driver lost control, hit the centre median and rammed a tree,” said a police officer.

Waseer Khan (30), his brother Rasool Khan (28) their friend R Prakash (29) and Amudha, along with Abdul, sustained injuries. Passersby who witnessed the accident rushed them to the government hospital in Tindivanam, where Waseer Khan was declared brought dead.

This is where it got interesting. At the hospital, one of the injured passengers claimed that he had been kidnapped. The doctors immediately informed Tindivanam police, who rushed to the spot. On inquiry, the man identified himself as Abdul Kareem of Lakshmiamman Kovil Street at Kodungaiyur in Chennai.

According to Rasool’s (an accused) statement, Abdul was a second-hand car dealer in  Kodungaiyur, who also arranged car loans. He had borrowed money to invest in his business. Meanwhile, Prakash, a resident of Tiruvottiyur, was friends with Waseer and his brother Rasool.

Rasool bought a car through Abdul, but was not given the registration certificate for the vehicle. This became a bone of contention between the two, after which he kidnapped Abdul with the help of his brother Wasir Khan and friends.

Meanwhile, Amudha of Perambur, had a tale of her own. She told the police that Abdul had taken a loan of Rs 10 lakh from her a year ago and didn’t return it on time. So she kidnapped Abdul with the help of Rasool and his friends. 

During an inquiry, it came to light that Rasool was involved in cheating and cases were filed against him at Cholai and Pattinapakkam police stations.

He would con businessmen by taking money from them for doubling and then cheat them. Rasool was under the impression that Abdul had given information about the gang to the police.

Hence they kidnapped him with the help of Amudha, who called him near the mosque.

Meanwhile, the hospital staff allowed Rasool to see his brother’s body at the mortuary. Using the chance, Rasool fled. Police filed a case and are waiting for the discharge of the others to take them in custody for further inquiry.

