ADB ready to help Chennai combat water crisis

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Asian Development Bank (ADB) which has worked closely with many Asian countries to deal with water crisis, will be happy to share its knowledge to deal efficiently with water scarcity problems in Chennai, said Ramesh Subramaniam, director general (Southeast Asia department), ADB. He was delivering a talk on ‘Multilateralism for global development and sustainability,’ organised by Chennai International Centre on Tuesday.

He said India needs at least USD 150 billion over the next few years for development of urban infrastructure. ADB has so far committed $35.9 billion to India. It has supported even the preparation of a master pan for the Chennai-Kanniyakumari industrial corridor.

Housing Secretary S Krishnan, who also spoke, said measures were being taken by the State to deal with water crisis but the impact of climate change and lack of rainfall cannot be ignored.