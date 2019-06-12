Chennai crime file

By Express News Service

Minor girl elopes with lover, rescued

Chennai: A 14-year-old girl was rescued after she allegedly eloped with a man whom she met via TikTok. The man was booked under the POCSO Act on Monday. According to the police, probe revealed that the girl used to upload videos in the app and befriended Azarudin. “On May 30, she went out and did not return ,” the police said. On Monday, the girl returned and informed her mother that she was going to Vellore. Following this, police arrested Azarudin.

Police release image of suspect on social media

Chennai: After two incidents of men’s private parts being chopped off in Madhavaram in the space of three days surface, police have zeroed in on the suspect with the help of CCTV footage and circulated his image on social media. In one of the videos released by the police, the man was seen getting down from a bike and trying to misbehave with a pillion rider. Police said if people know his identity, they can inform the control room or call up 94440 20007.