Home Cities Chennai

Chennai crime file

A 14-year-old girl was rescued after she allegedly eloped with a man whom she met via TikTok.

Published: 12th June 2019 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2019 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Minor girl elopes with lover, rescued
Chennai: A 14-year-old girl was rescued after she allegedly eloped with a man whom she met via TikTok. The man was booked under the POCSO Act on Monday. According to the police, probe revealed that the girl used to upload videos in the app and befriended Azarudin. “On May 30, she went out and did not return ,” the police said. On Monday, the girl returned and informed her mother that she was going to Vellore. Following this,  police arrested Azarudin.

Police release image of suspect on social media
Chennai: After two incidents of men’s private parts being chopped off in Madhavaram in the space of three days surface, police have zeroed in on the suspect with the help of CCTV footage and circulated his image on social media.  In one of the videos released by the police, the man was seen getting down from a bike and trying to misbehave with a pillion rider. Police said if people know his identity, they can inform the control room or call up 94440 20007.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
chennai crime

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrayaan-2 is scheduled to launch during the window of 9 July to 16 July 16 with an expected Moon landing on 6 September 2019 (Twitter Photo)
Chandrayaan-2 ready to launch on June 15
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp