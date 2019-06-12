Home Cities Chennai

Childhood friend turns foe, lures victim into murder trap

While the public managed to nab three, one fled the spot. One of the nabbed was Karthikeyan and the other two were juveniles.

Published: 12th June 2019

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: It was a tale of two friends turning foes and a resultant revenge plan of one of them..by turning into a ‘girl’, to murder the former ‘friend’.

Prithiviraj and Karthikeyan (both 21), were residents of Kerugambakkam and friends from childhood. The duo were college dropouts and were involved in stealing motorbikes for a while, and Prithiviraj was arrested twice in 2018.

“Getting to know that his friend Karthikeyan had tipped off the police regarding him stealing bikes, Prithiviraj burned Karthikeyan’s motorbike a few months ago. The souring of their relationship ended up with Prithiviraj going to Bangalore in search of a job,” said a police officer. Burning with the desire for revenge, Karthikeyan apparently decided to finish off Prithiviraj once and for all. He opened a Facebook account posing as a girl and lured his friend into a trap. Prithiviraj, who believed it to be a girl, supposedly fell in love and a week back, received a text saying it was time for them to meet and hence, he should come to Chennai.

“Prithiviraj had come to Chennai on Monday night and was waiting at a decided spot at Ramapuram. At around 11pm, four men on three motorbikes, wearing helmets, attacked him with knives but attempted to escape once the crowd started to gather,” said a police officer.

