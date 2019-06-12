Construction of sewage pumping station in Adambakkam to begin

KV Navya By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: More than a year after the plan for the construction of the additional sewage pumping station with the capacity of 10 MLD (million litres per day) at Nilamangai Nagar in Adambakkam was approved, work will finally begin this week. Being built at an estimated cost of Rs 24.52 crore by the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB), it will be beneficial to the residents of Adambakkam, Alandur and Nanganallur.

“There was delay due to elections. The work is likely to begin on June 15 and we are planning to finish it in 18 months. It is one of the long pending requests of the residents,” said the official in-charge of the project.

The capacity of the existing pumping station is 24 MLD and the total number of connections proposed by the Alandur municipality in 2000 was for 26,000 dwelling units. So, 24 MLD pumping station was sufficient. However, the number of households has now doubled and the requirement has gone up to 52 MLD.

“Sewage from Alandur, Adambakkam and Nanganallur flow into this single storage well which is not enough to take the load, leaving sewage stagnant in these areas during rains. Even after light showers, the open sump at the pumping station gets filled up to the ground level and the water level rises up to 30 feet,” said R Karthikeyan, a resident of Adambakkam.

He further added, “Once the sump gets filled, it results in reverse flow of sewage water over the road in surrounding areas including Nilamangai Nagar, Balaji Nagar, Vel Nagar, IT Colony, Co-operative Society and Lakshmi Nagar.”

Residents say construction of an additional pumping station would be a major relief for them. “Every rainy season, the areas around the pumping station become a breeding ground for mosquitoes whenever the sewage overflows.

Also, there is unbearable stench,” said Rathnamala Nataraj, another resident of the area.

Underground sewage was provided for Alandur, Nanganallur and Adambakkam in 2003. The residents also complain that the manholes constructed in 2003 were not proper. During rains, the rainwater flows into the manholes through the sidewalls, resulting in overflow of sewage on the streets and into the houses.