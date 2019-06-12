Home Cities Chennai

Private water tankers suck Kancheepuram dry

Between April and May, groundwater level in dist went down by 0.05 metres

Published: 12th June 2019 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2019 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

Water tankers

Photo for representation

By Madhumitha Viswanath
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ever since the water crisis started to grip the city, the suburbs and peripheral areas have been targeted by private water tankers to tap groundwater. Especially, localities like Manimangalam, Somangalam, Kundrathur and Chengalpet in Kancheepuram district have borne the brunt of severely depleting groundwater levels because of this. According to data from the State Ground and Surface Water Resources Centre, in a month’s time from April to May, groundwater levels in Kancheepuram district have gone down by 0.05 metres or five centimetres.

In some cases, groundwater

levels have plummeted from 50 ft to even 400 ft in a year. One such locality is Kundrathur where eight to nine borewells are operated illegally by private tankers, allege locals. “Water taken from here is supplied mainly to industries and IT parks in and around Pallavaram, Pammal and Tambaram. Because of this, there is no water for residents to draw even from their own wells. There is one such borewell right behind my house. Close to 30 lorries draw water from this spot alone. Now even at 300 ft, the water pressure is very poor at my house,” said Suresh R, a resident.

A year ago, an illegal borewell unit along Kundrathur- Thiruneermalai road was closed by revenue officials from Kancheepuram. But this has been re-opened without permission and is used by private tankers, said residents. “Along this stretch, close to 8 borewell units are functioning illegally. No one gets proper permission from authorities to dig a borewell in the first place. All officials concerned are well aware of such activities but turn a blind eye to it,” said Pughalvendhan V, a resident, whose borewell’s groundwater levels dropped from 20 ft to 400 ft in a year.

On the other hand, private water tanker association members denied about steeply declining water levels in these areas and said that water is available less than 100 ft here. “In and around Manimangalam and Somangalam, only 60-70 tankers draw water to cater to OMR. We get a good yield even at 70 ft as we draw water mostly from open wells. In Kundrathur, we have one or two borewells only. As a principle, we avoid tapping water from areas which have very less groundwater,” said S Murugan, secretary of Tamil Nadu Private Water Tanker Owners’ Association.

Officials from the revenue department said that recently eight water can companies in Thandalam were closed down for extracting water without getting due permission. Out of this, two companies had expired permits. A year ago a private tanker was caught for drawing water from Thiruneermalai quarry without a permit.

“We are able to temporarily seize such tankers. As these businesses run with political support, we are not able to take further action. Private tankers need to renew their permit from PWD every year which most don’t do. Also, they can only draw a specific amount of water in a day. But they exceed this limit and no one keeps a check on this,” said a revenue official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kancheepuram Private water tankers water crisis chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chandrayaan-2 is scheduled to launch during the window of 9 July to 16 July 16 with an expected Moon landing on 6 September 2019 (Twitter Photo)
Chandrayaan-2 ready to launch on June 15
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Life was an endless play for Girish Karnad
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp