MTC restores direct bus service between Periamet and Broadway 

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After six years, MTC buses started plying on both sides of the city’s oldest roads - Vepery high road and Raja Muthaiah road - thanks to completion of metro rail works.

With this, the city’s major landmark, Madras Veterinary College and Hospital on Vepery high road, gets connected to Northern and Central parts of Chennai city by bus.

After the prolonged delay, the construction works of metro rail was completed recently. Following this, two-lane traffic on Raja Muthaiah road, was thrown open for transportation a month ago.

“All the buses which were operated via Raja Muthaiah road, have been restored. Since the source of this bus route has already been connected with Egmore, the changes will not affect commuters,” said a senior official from MTC.

The move came as a huge relief for many commuters as they no longer had to take a long walk from EVK Sampath road.

S Krishnan, a regular visitor of Madras Veterinary Hospital, said, “I used to get down near the Veppery police station from where I reach the hospital by foot. Surprisingly, the bus entered into Vepery high road.”

Besides, police closed the one-way link road abutting Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium which was so far used by motorists from Choolai and Baker road to reach EVR Peraiyar salai.

Vehicles from Choolai, had to run via Raja Muthaiah road to reach EVR salai.

Back on track

242 (Redhills-Broadway), 64C (Manali - Broadway), 64K (Chinnadimadam -Broadway), 42B (Poompuhar Nagar-Broadway), 7B (Korattur -Broadway), 7F(Anna Nagar West-Broadway), 7M (J J Nagar West - Broadway), 7H (J J Nagar East - Broadway), 42 (Broadway-Periyar Nagar), 142 (Peravallur Kumaran Nagar -Broadway)