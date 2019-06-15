‘Jilted lover’ hacks woman waiting at Chetpet station, attempts suicide

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Bringing back horrific memories of the infamous Swathi murder case, a 26-year-old woman was brutally attacked with a machete by a man alleged to be her ex-lover. The incident happened at Chetpet railway station on Friday evening, in public view.

However, police are finding it difficult to investigate the incident as there are no CCTV cameras in the station. Thenmozhi was attacked when she was waiting to board a train to Egmore, where she lived in a women’s hostel. She was working with a cooperative society in Chetpet. Her assailant, Surender, works with a private company.

Soon after attacking her, he jumped in front of the approaching train. The duo are recovering in different hospitals. Police say both Thenmozhi and Surender are from Erode. They were allegedly in a relationship for three years. Thenmozhi’s family knew about the relationship and was against it. They are said to have arranged her marriage with another man.

(Clockwise from top left) Police officials at the crime scene in Chetpet railway station; Surendar who attacked Thenmozhi; the victim being given medical assistance; machete used by Surendar lies on the floor of the station | Ashwin Prasath

When she told Surender she was going to marry the man chosen by her parents, he was outraged and attacked her.

Infuriated, Surender attacked her on Friday. Eyewitnesses say Thenmozhi was sitting at the station, waiting for the train, when Surender approached her. The duo was talking to each other when, suddenly, Surender took out a machete and attacked her. “He went for the neck, but the girl moved back and tried to block with her hands. The weapon slashed her cheek and four right fingers,” said a railway police officer.



“He attacked her knowing well the train was arriving at the station. Soon after, he jumped in front of the train.” Police are investigating if he actually jumped or slipped and fell off the platform. Thenmozhi was rushed to the hospital by fellow passengers. She is undergoing treatment at Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital. Surender is admitted to Rajiv Gandhi government hospital.

Two years back, in the June of 2016, 24-year-old Swathi was fatally attacked at the Nungambakkam station by a stalker. After the incident, police claimed CCTV cameras had been installed in all suburban stations. Now, it has come to light that there are no such cameras, at least at Chetpet station.

The back story

Police say Surender attacked Thenmozhi after she decided to marry the man chosen by her parents, though she had been in a relationship with Surender for the last three years