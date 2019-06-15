These Chennai autorickshaw drivers serve free buttermilk for the thirsty

Rochana Mohan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A sip of cold buttermilk on a sunny day is a refreshing break from the heat. To help those out on a hot summer’s day, residents of MRC Nagar and the local autorickshaw drivers set up a buttermilk stall.

From May 12 to June 13, the drivers provided buttermilk free of cost. Around 17 auto drivers took part in this campaign. “We wanted to give those working in the area a break from the heat. It is very difficult to work during this time, so we decided to help out in the best way we can,” said V Mural, an autorickshaw driver.

For the last four years, residents of Jains Saagarika distributed buttermilk for their support staff. Kalpana Krishnan, a resident, decided to collaborate with the autorickshaw drivers in the area and took the help of her neighbours. “I used to see delivery people and visitors drink a glass of buttermilk before leaving. It gave me a great feeling of self-satisfaction, and so I decided to work with the autorickshaw drivers in the area,” she said, adding that with the guidance of MRC Nagar Association secretary, Asha Muralidharan, they were able to raise Rs 35,000 for the cause.

The drivers prepared and distributed the buttermilk themselves. At the request of the residents, they decided to carry out the venture in a zero-waste manner. They purchased glass cups from their own pocket. With a school down the road and several Corporation employees working in the area, they served around 10 litres of buttermilk every day. On the last day, they served rose milk.

They hope to continue this venture next year on a larger scale. “It gives people a break from this heat. Everyone who had a glass left very happy and refreshed, and we felt that way too,” said Murali.