Home Cities Chennai

These Chennai autorickshaw drivers serve free buttermilk for the thirsty

The drivers prepared and distributed the buttermilk themselves. At the request of the residents, they decided to carry out the venture in a zero-waste manner.

Published: 15th June 2019 03:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2019 07:07 PM   |  A+A-

Around 10 litres of buttermilk was served every day at MRC Nagar

By Rochana Mohan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: A sip of cold buttermilk on a sunny day is a refreshing break from the heat. To help those out on a hot summer’s day, residents of MRC Nagar and the local autorickshaw drivers set up a buttermilk stall.

From May 12 to June 13, the drivers provided buttermilk free of cost. Around 17 auto drivers took part in this campaign. “We wanted to give those working in the area a break from the heat. It is very difficult to work during this time, so we decided to help out in the best way we can,” said V Mural, an autorickshaw driver.

For the last four years, residents of Jains Saagarika distributed buttermilk for their support staff. Kalpana Krishnan, a resident, decided to collaborate with the autorickshaw drivers in the area and took the help of her neighbours. “I used to see delivery people and visitors drink a glass of buttermilk before leaving. It gave me a great feeling of self-satisfaction, and so I decided to work with the autorickshaw drivers in the area,” she said, adding that with the guidance of MRC Nagar Association secretary, Asha Muralidharan, they were able to raise Rs 35,000 for the cause.

The drivers prepared and distributed the buttermilk themselves. At the request of the residents, they decided to carry out the venture in a zero-waste manner. They purchased glass cups from their own pocket. With a school down the road and several Corporation employees working in the area, they served around 10 litres of buttermilk every day. On the last day, they served rose milk.

They hope to continue this venture next year on a larger scale. “It gives people a break from this heat. Everyone who had a glass left very happy and refreshed, and we felt that way too,” said Murali.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
autorickshaw drivers chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India versus Pakistan. On the biggest stage of ‘em all. It is nothing less than war on the cricketing green. Our cartoonist Satish Acharya draws on his arsenal to capture the Sunday Sizzler as it deserves to be.
India vs Pakistan: Weather improves in Manchester, chances for much-awaited duel brighter
These fans have been the heart and soul of the cricket World Cup for the last few editions. | AP
Indian fans go gaga as World Cup fever grips England
Gallery
It was a clinical all-round performance from Australia | AP
World Cup 2019: Australia go top after Sri Lanka demolition
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp