Chennai cops shoot 19-year-old dead for allegedly attacking two sub-inspectors

Jayanthi Pawar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 19-year-old teenager was shot dead by Chennai police after he allegedly attacked two sub-inspectors on Saturday morning. Police claimed to have acted in self-defence when the teen, Vallarasu attacked two sub-inspectors with a knife near the Madhavaram bus stop. Vallarasu sustained bullet wounds on his chest and leg.

“At around 11.45pm on Friday, a constable, Ramesh, got a call that three drunk men were causing a ruckus at M M Garden in Vyasarapadi,” said a senior police officer. When constables Paunraj and Ramesh reached the spot, the three men allegedly attacked them. “One Kathiravan hacked Paunraj with a sickle,” added the officer. Ramesh was also hurt but alerted the station. A team led by Pulianthoppe Inspector M Ravi and MKB Nagar Inspector Miller reached Vyasarapadi and sent the constables to hospital.

At 3 am on Saturday, the police got a tip that Vallarasu and Kathiravan were at a vacant plot behind Madhavaram bus depot. When police got there, Vallarasu attacked sub-inspectors Deepan and Prem, said the officer. Reportedly, in self-defence, Miller shot Vallarasu dead.

Police claim Vallarasu was serial offender

The sub-inspectors are undergoing treatment at government Stanley hospital. Vallarasu’s body has been sent to Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital for postmortem examination. According to sources, the other two suspects, Kathiravan and Karthik were present at the spot at Madhavaram, but managed to escape. They were later arrested by police. “Paunraj sustained severe injuries on his head,” said a police officer waiting at government Stanley hospital where the constable was being treated before he was shifted to a private hospital.

According to police, Vallarasu had murdered a man owing to previous enmity two years ago, and was a close associate of gangster Kathir alias Kathiravan. There were also other cases registered against him, including for attempted murder and robbery.Vallarasu’s father Samikannu, however, said his son was being framed for murder charges because he hails from a poor family and police ‘chose’ to shoot him. “Since, I am a daily labourer, I cannot afford to fight back so they have targeted him. The police have got money from gangsters and used my son as a scapegoat,” he alleged.

Vallarasu is survived by his parents, two elder brothers and a younger sister.

A senior police officer said an inquiry headed by a magistrate would be initiated and further investigations are on. Meanwhile, City Police Commissioner A K Viswanathan visited Paunraj at the hospital and wished him a speedy recovery. Soon after news of the encounter broke, North Chennai additional commissioner of police,R Dhinakaran visited the spot and conducted an inspection. Security was also beefed up at Vyasarpadi and near Vallarasu’s house in Madhavaram.

A similar encounter was reported in July 2018, when a 28-year-old man, Anandan, was shot dead by Assistant Commissioner Sudarshan near Taramani when he is said to have seen the former attack a sub-inspector S Ilayaraja.

What rules say

Supreme Court guidelines for investigation of police encounters issued in September 2014

Tip-offs about criminal activities must be recorded either in writing or electronic form

If pursuant to a tip-off, the police use firearms and this results in death of a person, then an FIR initiating proper criminal investigation must be registered

Investigation into such death will be done by an independent CID team which has to fulfil eight minimum investigation requirements

Mandatory magisterial inquiry

The NHRC or State commission must be immediately informed of the encounter death

Medical aid to injured victim/criminal and a magistrate should record his statement

Ensure forwarding FIR and police diary entries to court without delay

Expeditious and proper trial

Informing next of kin of the dead alleged criminal