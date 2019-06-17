Stay indoors, says Met as mercury touches 41 degrees in part of Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A severe heat wave condition is likely to prevail in isolated pockets in three districts of Tamil Nadu for another two days, said Meteorological Department officials on Sunday. The temperature can go up to 41 degrees Celsius on Monday and Tuesday, they said.

“Severe heat wave” condition is likely in pockets in Tiruvallur, Vellore and Tiruvannamalai districts while parts of nine other districts, including Chennai, Kancheepuram and Cuddalore, will witness heat wave, the Regional Meteorological Centre said.

Public has been advised not to expose themselves to direct sunlight between 11 am and 4 pm to avoid sunstroke, it said.

Officials also said till Monday, light to moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Erode, Coimbatore, the Nilgiris, Salem, Theni, Dindigul, Kanniyakumari, Sivaganga and Pudukottai districts.

