Stay indoors, says Met as mercury touches 41 degrees in part of Tamil Nadu

Public has been advised not to expose themselves to direct sunlight between 11 am and 4 pm to avoid sunstroke, it said. 

Published: 17th June 2019 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2019 03:31 PM   |  A+A-

CHENNAI: A severe heat wave condition is likely to prevail in isolated pockets in three districts of Tamil Nadu for another two days, said Meteorological Department officials on  Sunday. The temperature can go up to 41 degrees Celsius on Monday and Tuesday, they said.

“Severe heat wave” condition is likely in pockets in Tiruvallur, Vellore and Tiruvannamalai districts while parts of nine other districts, including Chennai, Kancheepuram and Cuddalore, will witness heat wave, the Regional Meteorological Centre said. 

Officials also said till Monday, light to moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Erode, Coimbatore, the Nilgiris, Salem, Theni, Dindigul, Kanniyakumari, Sivaganga and Pudukottai districts.

What the IMD says...
■ Severe heat wave condition to prevail in isolated pockets in three districts of TN for another two days
■ The temperature can go up to 41 degrees Celsius on Monday and Tuesday
■ Parts of Tiruvallur, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Chennai, Kancheepuram and Cuddalore districts are likely to be affected 

