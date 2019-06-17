Water crisis hits vegetable market, prices hit the roof in Chennai

CHENNAI: Water crisis has not spared even the vegetable market. One kg of beans, which sold at Rs 15-Rs 20 in the wholesale vegetable market at Koyambedu in April, now costs nearly Rs130. Except for onion, drumstick and potato, most of the commonly used vegetables are sold at 10 times their prices two months ago.
Koyambedu market vendors said though vegetables prices usually fluctuate during the marriage season (April to June), this is the first time that they haven’t dropped in two months. The number of lorries arriving at the market has also drastically reduced during this summer.
“We used to get close to 400 lorries every day during summer. But only 200-250 come now. Customers hardly purchases more than one kg of any vegetable. Because of this, we are reducing our base prices by Rs 5- Rs 10 and don’t make much profit like before,” said M Abdul Khader, secretary, Koyambedu Vegetable Vendors’ Association.
A vendor said three bunches of coriander sold at Rs 10 earlier, but now even one dried bunch cost Rs 20. “Customers have told me they use only two tomatoes for making ‘rasam’ now, instead of the usual four or five. But the quality of vegetables has gone down too. They are dry on arrival and have no taste when cooked,” added the vendor.
|Scale of hotel
|Expense of water in a month
|Quantity needed
|Small (100 seaters or less)-
|Rs one- Rs two lakhs
|12,000 litres a day
|Medium (200 seaters)
|Rs three-Rs four lakhs
|35,000 litres a day
|Large (party halls/star hotels)
|Rs six lakhs and more
|one lakh litres a day
Source: Chennai Hoteliers Association
|Vegetable
|Price in April (wholesale)
|Price in June
|Avarakkai
|Rs 20
|Rs 80-Rs 100
|Tomato
|Rs 25 for 3 kgs
|Rs 40 for a kg
|Green Chillies
|Rs 20
|Rs 80
|Pavakkai
|Rs 30
|Rs 70
|Beans
|Rs 20-
|Rs 130
Source: Koyambedu Vegetable Vendors’ association.