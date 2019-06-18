Home Cities Chennai

Railway cops nab 32 touts, tickets valued at Rs 53.2 lakh seized

 As many as 32 touts have been arrested for unauthorised sale of reserved rail tickets.

Published: 18th June 2019 05:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2019 12:41 PM

railway police

Image used for representational purpose only (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: As many as 32 touts have been arrested for the unauthorised sale of reserved rail tickets. According to a statement, as part of ‘Operation Thunder’ to curb unauthorised sale of railway tickets, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) raided 23 locations, including reservation counters and private travel agencies located at Arakkonam, Villivakkam, Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai, Puducherry, Tirunelveli, Madurai, Salem, Coimbatore, Ernakulam, Nagercoil, Mangalore and Palakkad, recently.

During the drive, 32 touts were apprehended and booked under the Railway Act, 1989, for selling the reserved tickets without authorisation from railways. A total of 436 advance reservation tickets including e-tickets valued Rs 53.2 lakh were seized by Railway Protection Force. The drive covered six divisions of Southern railways, said the statement.

Operation Thunder Railway Protection Force

