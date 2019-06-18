Water tanker ploughs into bus stop in Chennai, one killed

Jayanthi Pawar By

CHENNAI: A woman was killed and three others including her husband were injured when a water tanker allegedly ran amok and rammed the Nerkundram bus stop in the early hours on Monday. The tanker lorry, which was going from Koyambedu towards Maduravoyal, hit two motorbikes before ploughing through the bus stop.

“The deceased, Kaliammal, was caught in the front tyre and dragged for about 100 metres before the vehicle rammed a water pandal and came to a halt,” said a police officer. She died on the spot.The spot had been identified as accident-prone zone by the traffic police. Lorry driver Vijaya Balan has been arrested by Koyambedu Police.

No signals at accident-prone site despite repeated demands

Residents pointed out that the spot had been identified as accident-prone zone by the traffic police. “The entire 1-km stretch has no traffic signal. So, pedestrian cross the road through a small opening in the central median. It’s highly risky. We have asked authorities to install a signal here but no action has been taken so far,” said Appan, an auto driver from the area.

Kaliammal and her husband Vijayakumar were running an eatery at the Koyambedu market. “As usual my dad dropped mom at the bus stop at 4.30 am. She was to go to the Vanagaram market to buy fish,” says their son Vijay. People at the bus stop rushed Vijayakumar, Tamil Selvan (31) and Bakiyaraj (33) to the hospital. The Koyambedu police have registered a case and arrested lorry driver Vijaya Balan (35).