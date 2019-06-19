Bids to smuggle gold worth Rs 46L foiled at Chennai airport

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Air Intelligence Unit sleuths from the Customs department foiled attempts to smuggle 1.35kg gold worth Rs 46 lakh at Chennai Airport and arrested one person.

On Tuesday, Mahamad Hussain Shaik, 51, hailing from Kadappa, who had arrived from Riyadh via Bahrain by a Gulf Air flight, was intercepted by the officials on suspicion. His baggage was checked, in which a fishing-line winder spooler was found. On further examination, four 10 tola gold bars with foreign markings and 28 gold cut bits were found. The total gold seized is worth 1 kg and valued at Rs 34 lakh. The passenger was arrested under Customs Act, 1962.

In another case, Sheik Abdulla, 34, of Korukkpet, and Parthiban, 31, of Ramanathapuram, who had arrived from Colombo by Spicejet flight, were intercepted and a personal search resulted in finding four bundles of rubbery spread concealed in rectum and one gold cut bit weighing 16.5 grams in pocket. On extraction, 334 grams of gold was recovered from rubbery spread. A total 351 grams gold worth Rs 12 lakh was seized.