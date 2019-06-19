Home Cities Chennai

Bids to smuggle gold worth Rs 46L foiled at Chennai airport

On Tuesday, Mahamad Hussain Shaik, 51, hailing from Kadappa, who had arrived from Riyadh via Bahrain by a Gulf Air flight, was intercepted by the officials on suspicion.

Published: 19th June 2019 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2019 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

Gold bar

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Air Intelligence Unit sleuths from the Customs department foiled attempts to smuggle 1.35kg gold worth Rs 46 lakh at Chennai Airport and arrested one person.

On Tuesday, Mahamad Hussain Shaik, 51, hailing from Kadappa, who had arrived from Riyadh via Bahrain by a Gulf Air flight, was intercepted by the officials on suspicion. His baggage was checked, in which a fishing-line winder spooler was found. On further examination, four 10 tola gold bars with foreign markings and 28 gold cut bits were found. The total gold seized is worth 1 kg and valued at Rs 34 lakh. The passenger was arrested under Customs Act, 1962.

In another case, Sheik Abdulla, 34, of Korukkpet, and Parthiban, 31, of Ramanathapuram, who had arrived from Colombo by Spicejet flight, were intercepted and a personal search resulted in finding four bundles of rubbery spread concealed in rectum and one gold cut bit weighing 16.5 grams in pocket. On extraction, 334 grams of gold was recovered from rubbery spread. A total 351 grams gold worth Rs 12 lakh was seized.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
gold smuggling Chennai airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shalini Saraswathi
Inspirational Shalini Saraswathi: She lost her limbs, not her spirit
Massive fire in Kurnool destroys stored crop worth Rs 3 crore
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from England
Afghanistan no match for record-breaking England at Manchester
It was a comprehensive display by West Indies
Bangladesh register second-highest World Cup chase at Taunton
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp