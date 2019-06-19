Home Cities Chennai

Chennai water crisis hits construction sector

The shortfall in supply delays construction timelines and the handing over of the properties.

Published: 19th June 2019 03:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2019 03:29 PM   |  A+A-

Residents of Aminjikarai fill water from a Metro Water tanker | D SAMPATHKUMAR

By IANS

CHENNAI: The water crisis in Chennai and in several other places in Tamil Nadu has affected the construction sector severely, said realty players.

"We are not able to get good water fulfilling quality parameters from the ground hence we are forced to buy tanker water which is very costly and increases the cost of construction," Varun Manian, Managing Director, Radiance Realty Developers India Ltd, told IANS.

The shortfall in supply delays construction timelines and the handing over of the properties, he said.

Queried about how Radiance Realty is managing, Manian said: "We started using self-curing concrete and plaster to reduce the consumption of water. We started constructing storm water collection system and rain water harvesting wells during the course of construction and this will increase the quality and yield of the ground water within two seasons."

READ| No water to cook and clean, many eateries in Chennai to shut shop

He does not see any fall in property sales due to the water crisis.

"The water crisis has affected the construction sector. The normal pace of activity during this period is not happening in Tamil Nadu," R.Thayumanavan, former state head of the Federation of All Civil Engineers Association of Tamil Nadu and Puduchery, told IANS over phone from Cuddalore.

Queried about retaining the workers from outside Tamil Nadu, Thayumanavan, also a Managing Partner of Alfa Building Construction, said: "We have not sent them back till now. We are adopting a wait and watch policy."

The realty players said they were adopting a wait and watch policy to decide whether to send back the construction workers to their native states like Bihar and West Bengal.

READ| Water becomes a 'priced' possession in North Chennai

The reservoirs -- Cholavaram (full capacity 1,081 mcft) and Redhills (3,300 mcft) -- which cater to Chennai's water needs are dry while the storage at Poondi reservoir is 24 mcft as against the full capacity of 3,231 mcft, according to the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (Chennai Metro).

The Chembarambakkam lake (full capacity 3,645 mcft) has a water level of a mere 1 mcft.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai water crisis Water crisis Drought
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Waiting for ‘Godot’ called water tanker, in Aminjikarai | P Jawahar
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
It was a thriller at Edgbaston but a calm captain's knock from Kane saw his side home | AP
Kane Williamson's maiden World Cup ton helps New Zealand remain unbeaten
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp