Driver, conductor suspended after found drunk on duty

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two days after passengers stopped a bus, alleging that the driver was operating it under the influence of alcohol, in Singalperumalkoil, the state transport corporation has placed both the driver and conductor under suspension.

According to official sources, on Sunday evening, a group of commuters in Chennai - Tiruchy bus attached to Villupuram division of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation asked the driver to stop the vehicle after it was operated rashly on Chennai bypass road.

The bus was driven by Durairaj and the on-duty conductor was Prabhakaran. There were about 50 passengers in the bus.

After the side mirror of the bus hit a vehicle on its journey from Koyambedu bus terminus, commuters raised an alarm and forced the driver to stop the vehicle at Singaperumalkoil.

Police and TNSTC officials who arrived at the spot, found that both, driver and conductor, were not in a position to operate the bus. The commuters were shifted to another bus. “The blood test proved that both of them were in an inebriated condition. As per the provisions of TNSTC, we have suspended both driver and conductor,” said a senior TNSTC official.