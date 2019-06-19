Home Cities Chennai

Tiles fall off wall at Central metro station; CMRL denies incident

People at Central metro station were in for a rude shock on Monday afternoon when close to 40 tiles fell from the side of the wall onto the escalator next to it.

Published: 19th June 2019 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2019 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: People at Central metro station were in for a rude shock on Monday afternoon when close to 40 tiles fell from the side of the wall onto the escalator next to it. But Chennai Metro Rail Management denied the accident and said that the tiles were removed as part of corrective maintenance measures.

On Monday, at around 2.45 pm, employees present at Central metro station, saw tiles falling from the side of the wall on the escalator. At the time of the incident, no passengers used the escalator hence, no casualties were reported.

“As this happened in the afternoon, near the place where toilets are located, luckily no passengers were present. The tiles fell from the wall all at once and crashed into the escalator,” said an employee at the Central metro station.

This is the second time such an incident is happening at Central metro station. Previously, two to three tiles fell from the wall during March 2019 and a tile fell on a woman in Shenoy Nagar metro station during September 2018. She sustained 13 stitches on her head. But metro rail management said that a few tiles were removed from the station which was part of an inspection carried out in all stations.

“Due to the previous experience at Shenoy Nagar metro station, metro rail had decided to inspect all the stations. As a part of corrective maintenance measures, a few tiles at Central metro station have been removed yesterday. After inspection, removed tiles will be replaced with an aluminium composite panel,” said a press note from the metro rail.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CMRL chennai metro

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shalini Saraswathi
Inspirational Shalini Saraswathi: She lost her limbs, not her spirit
Massive fire in Kurnool destroys stored crop worth Rs 3 crore
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from England
Afghanistan no match for record-breaking England at Manchester
It was a comprehensive display by West Indies
Bangladesh register second-highest World Cup chase at Taunton
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp