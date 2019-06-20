Better bend it!

Amrutha Krishnadas By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Women are multi-taskers. They juggle their work-related responsibilities and house chores with finesse. But in the bargain, they often neglect their health, which in turn leads to several issues like PCOD and infertility. Ahead of World Yoga Day on June 21, Dr Reema Paulson, an Ayurveda doctor and yoga practitioner at The Arya Vaidya Chikitsalayam and Research Institution, Coimbatore, shares seven asanas which can be performed by women at home on an empty stomach.

Padmasana or lotus pose

Padma means lotus and in this posture, the feet are placed in the shape of a lotus. This asana is an important position for meditation.

Procedure

Step 1: Sit on a mat with legs stretched out in front of you while keeping the spine erect.

Step 2: Bend the right knee and place it on the left thigh. Make sure that the sole of the feet is pointed upwards.

Step 3: Now, repeat the same step with the other leg.

Step 4: With both the legs crossed and feet placed on opposite thighs, place your hands on the knees in chin mudra.

Step 5: Keep the head straight and spine erect. Take gentle long breaths in and out. You can maintain this pose as long as you can.

Benefits

It is an extremely powerful pose, especially for women. It stretches the ankles and knees, calms the brain, increases awareness and attentiveness, keeps the spine straight and eases menstrual discomfort and sciatica. It also stimulates the spine, pelvis, abdomen and bladder and restores energy levels.

Sarvangasana or shoulder pose

It is one of the advanced approaches to yoga packed with many health benefits.

Procedure

Step 1: Lie on your back with hands by your side.

Step 2: Lift your legs, buttocks and back so that you come up high on your shoulders. Support your back with the hands.

Step 3: Move your hands along your back, towards the shoulder blades. Keep straightening the legs and spine by pressing the elbows down to the floor and hands into the back. Your weight should be supported on your shoulders and upper arms, and not on your head and neck.

Step 4: Keep the legs firm and keep the toes pointed. In case of any strain on the neck come out of the posture.

Step 5: To come out of the posture, lower the knees to the forehead. Bring your hands to the floor, palms facing down. Without lifting your head, slowly bring your spine down completely to the floor. Lower the legs to the floor. Stay in the position for at least 30 seconds.

Benefits

It strengthens all the internal parts of your body. While practising this pose, more blood flows into the throat, the thyroid gland is invigorated, and sexual disorders are cured. Disorders in ears, nose and throat are rectified, hair loss and premature greying of hair are controlled, body weight is maintained, menstrual disorders and frequent abortions in women may be cured.

Bhujangasana or cobra pose

In this asana, the body is raised like the hood of a snake.

Procedure

Step 1: Lie down on your stomach, rest your head on your hands and relax the body.

Step 2: Join your legs and stretch your arms.

Step 3: Keep the forehead on the ground.

Step 4: Keep your palms beside the chest and raise the elbows.

Step 5: Inhale, slowly lift the chin and chest up to navel region and stay in that position.

Step 6: Now come back and place your forehead on the ground. Stay in this pose for 10 to 20 seconds and then release.

Benefits

This is the best asana for stress management, reduces abdominal fat and also helps in reducing backache and bronchial problems. It also increases flexibility, improves menstrual irregularities, elevates mood, stimulates organs in the abdomen, like the kidneys and improves circulation of blood and oxygen, especially throughout the spinal and pelvic regions.

Dhanurasana or bow pose

It is a fantastic stretch for the spine, abdominal, hip flexors and biceps. It is an all-around, great total body-opening backbend.

Procedure

Step 1: Lie on your stomach with the legs stretched and hands placed beside the body.

Step 2: Bend both your legs as much as possible towards your head.

Step 3: Lift your hands backwards and stretch it such that you are able to hold the ankle of your legs.

Step 4: Inhale slowly, and lift your head and chest up and stay in the posture.

Step 5: To come out of the posture first slowly bring down your head, then release the hands and place it beside the body and lower the legs. Keep this pose for 10 to 20 seconds.

Benefits

It helps reduce belly fat quickly. It strengthens ankles, thighs, groins, chest and abdominal organs and spinal cord. It helps to reduce obesity and gastrointestinal problems, improves blood circulation, strengthens back muscles, improves the function of the liver, pancreas, small intestine and big intestine, cures menstrual disorders and is helpful in stimulating reproductive organs.

Matsyasana or fish pose

This asana is called the destroyer of all diseases in the ancient yogic texts.

Procedure

Step 1: Sit erect in a cross-legged position as in Padmasana.

Step 2: Lie on your back keeping the Padmasana position and keep your hands beside the body.

Step 3: Breathing in, lift the head and chest up and keeping the chest elevated, lower the head backwards and touch the crown of the head to the floor.

Step 4: Keep your hands under the head in order to give support and to not cause strain for the neck.

Step 5: To come out of the pose, lower the chest and head to the floor. Bring the hands back along the sides of the body. Keep this pose as long as you comfortably can.

Benefits

Matsyasana can restore spinal strength, body balance, and stimulate your spine, cervical muscles, thorax, rib cage and the lungs, thus relieving fatigue instantly. The stretched upper body allows unrestricted airflow, thus providing extra oxygen to the lungs. Stretching of the neck and spine stabilises the functions of the parathyroid, pituitary and adrenal glands, thus regulating the hormonal functions within your body. It also improves metabolism, which makes it a great pose for those who wish to shed weight.

Trikonasana or triangle pose

Procedure

Step 1: Stand with your feet comfortably apart.

Step 2: Slowly raise both the arms sideways till they are horizontal.

Step 3: Exhale, slowly bend to the right side and place the right hand just behind the right foot. The left arm is straight up, in line with the right arm.

Step 4: Turn the left palm forward and turn your head and gaze at the tip of the left middle finger.

Step 5: As you inhale slowly come up. And repeat for the left side. Keep this pose for 30 seconds on each side.

Benefits

It helps in stretching the hips, back muscles, chest and shoulders, gives strength to the thighs and calves, relieves backache, gastritis, indigestion and acidity. It also stimulates the nervous system and alleviates depression, strengthens the pelvic area and tones the reproductive organs.