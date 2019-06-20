Madras HC seeks report on city road encroachments

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: THE Madras High Court once again directed the tahsildars of Perambur and Ayanavaram to survey the Paper Mills Road and to determine encroachments on either side of the road margin and submit a report.

The bench of Justices T S Sivagnanam and V Bhavani Subbaroyan gave the direction while passing further interim orders on the contempt application arising out of a PIL petition from L D William Moses of Sembium-Thiru-vi-ka Nagar, on June 14.

The date of inspection shall be fixed by the Corporation of Chennai, in consultation with the petitioner, his counsel T S Rajmohan, the Revenue officials and other stakeholders and it should be a joint effort of all the stakeholders to place the truth before this court. Chennai Collector shall also participate in the discussions, the bench added.

According to the petitioner, the Paper Mills Road originally had a width of about 100 feet. About 10 schools, various religious places and commercial organisations were situated on the road. Over the years, the road was reduced to 40 feet width due to encroachments, severely affecting the flow of vehicles, he contended.

When the PIL came up before the bench on April 26 last, it had directed the authorities concerned to make the joint inspection. In this connection, a meeting was convened on June 6 last. But the petitioner could participate, as it was informed belatedly.

