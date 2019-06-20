WATCH | Rain at last in bone-dry Chennai!

By Online Desk

Chennai has finally seen rain after more than 200 dry days.

Many parts of the city began celebrating and twitter was flooded with rain videos and pictures.

In a city that is reeling from its worst water crisis in 70 years, there couldn't have been any news that was more welcome.

Parts of Chennai, including Kelambakkam, Tambaram, OMR and ECR, receive its first rain in 200 days, bringing much joy and relief to people.

Here's a video from Chembarambakkam.

So dire has the crisis in Chennai been that there has even been a stabbing over water disputes.

The four major reservoirs in the city had almost completely dried up.

Weather experts expect the rain to continue for the next six days.

