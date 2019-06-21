Home Cities Chennai

Chennai becomes bone dry

No water to pump at Red Hills; officials hoping to get 2-4 tmcft of Krishna water next month

Workers carrying water from a makeshift well dug on the dry Red Hills lakebed in Chennai | Sunish P Surendran

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The metro water board stopped pumping water from Red Hills reservoir three days ago, as levels have dipped below dead storage.  On Tuesday, talks were held with Andhra Pradesh for release of Krishna water as soon as the first spell of rains begins.

Officials say Chennai is likely to get 2-4 tmcft of Krishna water around July 15, but this will depend on the intensity of monsoon rainfall in Andhra Pradesh. In the last three years, Tamil Nadu received only 2-2.5 tmcft of Krishna water annually, though the agreed upon quantum is 12 tmcft.

All three reservoirs in Andhra — Srisailam, Somasila and Kandaleru — have reached dead storage levels due to which the State is yet to get its share of Krishna water. “Currently, there is only four tmcft of water at Kandaleru. There needs to be at least 8.5 tmcft to supply water. We are supposed to receive eight tmcft between July and October. After the State government’s request they have agreed to prioritise Chennai’s drinking water needs,” said a senior official from Water Resources Department.

Meanwhile, Poondi remains to be the only one among the four reservoirs from where water is still being pumped, but this will stop in the next two-three days as only 23 mcft remains. Officials said that in 2013 and 2015, a similar situation had arisen. “But this happened in October-November in both years, just before the onset of Northeast monsoons. But this is the first time all reservoirs are dry in summer itself,” added the official.

The city is entirely dependent on secondary sources like 180 MLD from Veeranam, 200 MLD from desalination plants, 90 MLD from deep wells and mines in Neyveli and 110 MLD from agricultural fields in Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram. “Water levels in Mettur dam are decreasing too.

Presently there is 17 tmcft at the reservoir. If Karnataka doesn’t give our share of Cauvery water the situation will get worse as Veeranam water is the only steady source,” said a PWD official.

