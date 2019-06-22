Chennai schools partner with TNIE, organise International Yoga Day

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Yoga is good for health, everyone should do yoga to lead a healthy life,” said S Jeeva Lakshmi, a class 8 student of Victory Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Tiruvottriryur.On Friday, The New Indian Express organised International Yoga Day events in schools including Victory Matriculation Higher Secondary School where over 50 students from classes 7 to 9 took part.

They performed nine asanas including Surya Namaskar following instructions from their yoga master Noorulameen. After performing asanas the students listed out the benefits of yoga.“It increases blood circulation, makes bones and hip strong. So, everyone should do yoga,” said Jeeva Lakshmi while her friends GK Akshitha and V Sandhiya nodded their heads in agreement.

“Yoga was practised since ancient times. It is good to practise. The students trained only for two days prior to the event,” said J Ruth Vanitha, principal, Victory Matriculation Higher Secondary School. Meanwhile, students from classes 6 to 9 at Our Lady’s Higher Secondary School gave special yoga performance. “We conduct yoga classes on Wednesdays and Fridays. But today it’s a special yoga performance by students for Yoga Day,” said S Wilson, yoga master. The students performed pranayama and meditation, for breath control and mind relaxation.

Over 100 students performed yoga in the presence of Margaret Sebastian, Principal, Our Lady’s Higher Secondary School. International Yoga Day was also observed at Sethu Bhaskara Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Ambattur, St. Ann’s Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Madhanandhapuram, Christ Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Kumananchavadi, Chevaliar T Thomas Elizabeth College for Women, Perambur, Smt. Durgadevi Choudhary Vivekananda Vidyalaya School, Kolathur, Kamaraj Matriculation Higher Secondary School, Ayanavaram and Sri Sayee Vivekananda Vidyalaya Matriculation Higher Secondary School,Kodungaiyur.