Students of MOP Vaishnav College for Women take to the mat

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Over 1,000 students of MOP Vaishnav College for Women gathered to observe the International Day of Yoga at the University Union Grounds on Friday. According to a press release from the college, “The Yoga Day celebration was held by MOP Vaishnav College in association with the University of Madras. The students were dressed in white and followed the guidance of a yoga instructor to perform breathing exercises, Surya Namaskar and various other asanas.”

Professor D Duraisamy, vice-chancellor, University of Madras lauded the students for their efforts and urged them to continue practising yoga. “Yoga is the state of harmony at every level of existence and offers holistic experience in every aspect of wellness,” the release quoted Duraisamy.

“Lalitha Balakrishnan, principal of MOP Vaishnav College for Women also remarked on the benefits offered by yoga, saying, yoga helps us to be fit not just physically but mentally and emotionally as well,” the release added.The morning proceedings were attended by Srinivasan, registrar, University of Madras and V Mahadevan, director of physical education, University of Madras. Special yoga performance was given by Harshitha, a student of MOP, added the release.