Home Cities Chennai

Students of MOP Vaishnav College for Women take to the mat

Over 1,000 students of MOP Vaishnav College for Women gathered to observe the International Day of Yoga at the University Union Grounds on Friday.

Published: 22nd June 2019 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2019 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Over 1,000 students of MOP Vaishnav College for Women gathered to observe the International Day of Yoga at the University Union Grounds on Friday. According to a press release from the college, “The Yoga Day celebration was held by MOP Vaishnav College in association with the University of Madras. The students were dressed in white and followed the guidance of a yoga instructor to perform breathing exercises, Surya Namaskar and various other asanas.”

Professor D Duraisamy, vice-chancellor, University of Madras lauded the students for their efforts and urged them to continue practising yoga. “Yoga is the state of harmony at every level of existence and offers holistic experience in every aspect of wellness,” the release quoted Duraisamy.

“Lalitha Balakrishnan, principal of MOP Vaishnav College for Women also remarked on the benefits offered by yoga, saying, yoga helps us to be fit not just physically but mentally and emotionally as well,” the release added.The morning proceedings were attended by Srinivasan, registrar, University of Madras and V Mahadevan, director of physical education, University of Madras. Special yoga performance was given by Harshitha, a student of MOP, added the release.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
International Day of Yoga
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
Bengali actress and newly-elected MP Nusrat Jahan got married to her businessman beau Nikhil Jain in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum, on 19 June 2019. Check out pictures of the lovely bride on her big day! (Photos | Instagram/ Twitter)
Inside newly-elected MP and Bengali actress Nusrat Jahan's dream wedding in Turkey
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp