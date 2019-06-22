Trans student scripts history in Chennai college polls

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Naleena Prasheetha T, a transgender student of Loyola College, scripted history by getting elected as associate secretary of the college students’ union. According to college officials, it is for the first time that a transgender has been elected to the union. The election was held on June 21.

Naleena, a second year MSc (Visual communication) student, believes her victory will boost empowerment of transgenders. She says the associate secretary represents women students and will work for the welfare of women and transgender students.

“When I was pursuing my undergraduate course in the college, I campaigned for the same post in 2017. Though election that year was cancelled, I faced a tough time in campaigning due to the stigma attached to my community. But this year, it was a different experience. My election to the post reflects that I have managed to win the trust of fellow students,” said Naleena. “My election will give confidence to more transgenders to come out and follow their dreams,” added Naleena.

“My first priority is to empower women. Nowadays, women are falling prey to cyber crimes. I will organise awareness programmes to sensitise them, start self-defence classes and will form women’s teams for cricket, volleyball, hockey etc.” Justin Prabhu, a college official, said: “Loyola has always taken efforts to uplift the marginalised section. We are proud of Naleena’s victory.”Sunku Jishnu was elected president of the union.

‘Have won trust of fellow students’

Recounting her experience, Naleena said: “I campaigned for the same post in 2017. Though election that year was cancelled, I faced a tough time in campaigning due to the stigma attached to my community. But this year, it was a different experience. My election reflects that I have won the trust of fellow students.”