Water supply plan from Jolarpet to Chennai draws DMK's ire, Durai Murugan warns of protests

The DMK cadre staged a demonstration in Vellore on Saturday to protest against Tamil Nadu government over the prevailing water scarcity.

DMK protests, Chennai water crisis

DMK leaders and supporters stage a protest against the looming water crisis in Chennai, at Villivakkam on Saturday. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Even before the preliminary works were initiated for ferrying water from Jolarpet in Vellore district to quench the thirst of Chennai, suffering from the worst water crisis, the government’s ambitious plan has evoked opposition from DMK as the party’s treasurer Durai Murugan said vehement protests would be organized to stall the plan.

The DMK cadre staged a demonstration in Vellore on Saturday to protest against Tamil Nadu government over the prevailing water scarcity. Senior leaders including Durai Murugan and DMK district (central) secretary and MLA AP Nandakumar participated at the stir.

Later, talking to reporters, Durai Murugan said, “Vellore district is already reeling under acute water shortage. There is no water to cater to the needs. In this situation, it is not ideal to take water from Jolarpet. If they draw water from there, our party will hold a big protest.”

Accusing the State government of miserably failing to take steps to tackle the current water crisis, he said those in power had accepted their failure by holding yagam to pray the God for water.

“As they are not able to do it (provide water), they are praying before the God. This shows they accept their inefficiency. If you cannot perform what you should be doing is to step down,” the DMK treasurer said.

He added, “If they do not step down on their own, then the people will make them go.”

Durai Murugan, who is the Deputy Leader of Opposition in Tamil Nadu Assembly, stated that the issue of water crisis would prominently be raised in the House in the session beginning on June 28.

He recalled that the Chief Minister, who holds the PWD portfolio, had no answer when he wanted to know the list of lakes desilted as the government claimed that 300 lakes were desilted.

“I asked him at least give the list lakes desilted in my constituency. For that too, he had no answer,” the DMK leader said.

The party held a similar demonstration in front of the Tirupattur Taluk office where DMK west district secretary Muthamilselvi led the stir.

