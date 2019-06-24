Glitch in computer science TET irks aspirants

Sushmitha Ramakrishnan By

CHENNAI: The online Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) for computer science scheduled for Sunday was cancelled in some centres due to technical and logistical errors. This irked candidates who reached their centres and were not allowed to write test. They can, however, take the test another day, Teachers recruitment Board (TRB) said.

For the first time, the board conducted TET for computer science online to fill 814 vacancies of computer science teachers in government higher secondary schools. Over 30,000 candidates had applied.

While TET was supposed to be conducted at 119 test centres across the State, students were not allowed to enter some of the centres owing to failure of internet or lack of planning. For instance, internet connection failed in Kumbakonam. “When we reached the centre, we were told that we cannot write the test,” a candidate said. Over 600 candidates opted to write the test at Pottapalayam in Sivaganga district. “We were not allowed to write the exam as the centre was unprepared. Computers and rooms were not allotted for us,” a candidate said. Nearly 500 candidates staged a protest outside the centre urging TRB to conduct the test.

Candidates who have completed BSc Computer Science and BEd wrote the exam, as the Centre in 2010, made it mandatory for teachers to clear TET to teach in government schools. Express was not able to reach out to TRB officials for information on the number of exam centres and candidates affected.