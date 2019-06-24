Home Cities Chennai

Glitch in computer science TET irks aspirants

The online Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) for computer science scheduled for Sunday was cancelled in some centres due to technical and logistical errors.

Published: 24th June 2019 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2019 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Sushmitha Ramakrishnan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The online Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) for computer science scheduled for Sunday was cancelled in some centres due to technical and logistical errors. This irked candidates who reached their centres and were not allowed to write test. They can, however, take the test another day, Teachers recruitment Board (TRB) said.

For the first time, the board conducted TET for computer science online to fill 814 vacancies of computer science teachers in government higher secondary schools. Over 30,000 candidates had applied.

While TET was supposed to be conducted at 119 test centres across the State, students were not allowed to enter some of the centres owing to failure of internet or lack of planning. For instance, internet connection failed in Kumbakonam. “When we reached the centre, we were told that we cannot write the test,” a candidate said. Over 600 candidates opted to write the test at Pottapalayam in Sivaganga district. “We were not allowed to write the exam as the centre was unprepared. Computers and rooms were not allotted for us,” a candidate said. Nearly 500 candidates staged a protest outside the centre urging TRB to conduct the test.

Candidates who have completed BSc Computer Science and BEd wrote the exam, as the Centre in 2010, made it mandatory for teachers to clear TET to teach in government schools. Express was not able to reach out to TRB officials for information on the number of exam centres and candidates affected.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Teacher Eligibility Test TET
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
Eight out of top 10 bestselling cars in India are Maruti's
Pakistan remain alive after a crucial win over South Africa | AP
South Africa knocked out of World Cup 2019 after Pakistan loss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp