Inclusive Shores

Civic body to begin construction of a permanent ramp for PwDs at Besant Nagar beach in July 

Published: 24th June 2019 06:02 AM

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Persons with disabilities in the city will no longer have to wait for World Disability Day to have access to the sea or spend a day at the beach. In a welcome relief, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) will begin the construction of a permanent ramp that will lead all the differently-abled and wheelchair users till the shore at the Besant Nagar beach in a week’s time. 

Eco-friendly path
The amenity being constructed under the Government of India’s Swadesh Darshan scheme will be ready in 60 days, confirmed a senior official. “The facility is being built at a cost of `35 lakh approximately and the funds are provided by the Tamil Nadu Tourism department. The design and material used for the construction are environment-friendly and compliant with Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) regulations. We will be using wooden platforms, rolling mats and the ramp will be three metres wide and 40 metres long — starting from the Ashtalakshmi temple till the sea,” said the GCC official, adding that a wheelchair has also been procured for the purpose.

Strong wooden sleepers will constitute the base and anti-slip rubber mats will be put on top so that the pathway is not slippery. 

Significant move
Disability rights activists have been asking for the beaches to be made inclusive and accessible for a while now. Currently, they have access to the sea only once a year on December 3 — the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.  
Lauding the government’s effort and move, TMN Deepak, founder, December 3 Movement said, “We consider this a significant development in making equal rights real. Entertainment and living life as any other non-disabled person in itself is a distant dream for scores of our people. Amid this, making a beach accessible is actually a silver lining for making living with disability and dignity, a reality. The ramp should be for PwD, senior citizens and pregnant women to make it more inclusive.”

Ramp in Marina Beach
Though it is an excellent move, it is crucial for a ramp to be constructed at Marina Beach too because 90 per cent of the people coming from other parts of the state and country are only aware of the second longest beach in the world, emphasised P Simmachandran, president, Federation of TN Differently Abled Association.

Responding to this, the official from the Corporation said the State Environmental department has recommended the file to the government of India for final clearance and that it will take a few more months.

Like Marina, facilities like a first aid kiosk, drinking water kiosk, and washrooms have been constructed at the Besant Nagar beach under the Government of India’s Swadesh Darshan scheme for tourist destinations. “The facilities at both beaches are likely to be inaugurated in 15 days. The jogging path has been widened and laid with anti-skid tiles. Garden umbrellas have been put up and the Karl Schmidt Memorial has been revamped with lights and information boards,” said the official.

