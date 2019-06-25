Home Cities Chennai

Six river stretches highly polluted, says PCB study

He added that 15 sewage treatment plants have been created so far.

Published: 25th June 2019 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2019 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

Palar river

Image used for representational purpose (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The stretch of six rivers in Tamil Nadu has been identified as polluted based on the Bio-Chemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) level in rivers, a key indicator of organic pollution, according to a report by Central Pollution Control Board.

Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Babul Supriyo in a reply to a question in Parliament, said that the CPCB report has found the stretches of Cauvery River from Mettur to Mayiladuthurai, Sarabanga River from Thathayampatti to T Konagapadi, Thirumanimuthar River from Salem to Papparapatti, Vaista River from Manivilundhan to Thiyaganur, Bhavani river from Sirumugai to Kalingarayan and Tambiraparani River from Pappankulam to Toarumuganeri, as polluted, based on bio-chemical oxygen demand level.

He said the Centre has provided Rs 905.78 crore financial assistance to Tamil Nadu in 13 towns besides providing sewage treatment capacity of 477.66 million litres a day (MLD). He added that 15 sewage treatment plants have been created so far.

Supriyo said that it was the responsibility of state governments or local bodies concerned, to set up facilities for collection, transportation and treatment of sewage being generated and ensure untreated sewage does not fall into rivers and water bodies, thereby polluting them.

He said his ministry has been supplementing the efforts of state governments in abatement of pollution in identified stretches of various rivers under the scheme of National River Conservation Plan (NRCP) and conservation and management of lakes and wetlands.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bio-Chemical Oxygen Demand Tamil Nadu water crisis Tamil Nadu rivers CPCB
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Bangladesh kept there chances of reaching the semi-finals alive. (Photo | AP)
Shakib's all-round performance keeps Bangladesh in the hunt for semi-finals
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
India's top 10 bestselling cars of May 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp