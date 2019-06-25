Six river stretches highly polluted, says PCB study

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The stretch of six rivers in Tamil Nadu has been identified as polluted based on the Bio-Chemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) level in rivers, a key indicator of organic pollution, according to a report by Central Pollution Control Board.

Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Babul Supriyo in a reply to a question in Parliament, said that the CPCB report has found the stretches of Cauvery River from Mettur to Mayiladuthurai, Sarabanga River from Thathayampatti to T Konagapadi, Thirumanimuthar River from Salem to Papparapatti, Vaista River from Manivilundhan to Thiyaganur, Bhavani river from Sirumugai to Kalingarayan and Tambiraparani River from Pappankulam to Toarumuganeri, as polluted, based on bio-chemical oxygen demand level.

He said the Centre has provided Rs 905.78 crore financial assistance to Tamil Nadu in 13 towns besides providing sewage treatment capacity of 477.66 million litres a day (MLD). He added that 15 sewage treatment plants have been created so far.

Supriyo said that it was the responsibility of state governments or local bodies concerned, to set up facilities for collection, transportation and treatment of sewage being generated and ensure untreated sewage does not fall into rivers and water bodies, thereby polluting them.

He said his ministry has been supplementing the efforts of state governments in abatement of pollution in identified stretches of various rivers under the scheme of National River Conservation Plan (NRCP) and conservation and management of lakes and wetlands.