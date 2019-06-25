Home Cities Chennai

Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

While the civic body is not looking to penalise absence of RWH facilities, officials said that they expected residents to cooperate. 

Rains

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The City Corporation is ready to connect residents, who want to construct rainwater harvesting systems in their houses, to Corporation contractors in their respective areas if they seek help, said Corporation officials. 

From Sunday, officials have begun RWH inspections in houses and commercial establishments. Following field inspections, a report would be submitted on the number of structures that have functional RWH systems. For those buildings that do not have a system in place, Corporation will offer technical guidance.

“At the field level, Corporation officials will provide technical support in terms of design to residents of the houses that they inspect. In case they are unable to come up with a solution, they will, in turn, contact the designated Chief Engineer at Ripon building for support,” said a senior Corporation official. 

Officials said the scope for effective rainwater harvesting was large in the city, adding that urban runoff, one of the main causes of flooding, could easily be stored.

“For apartments, the plan is to connect the rainfall to a sump and from there, to a recharge well. In informal settlements, community wells may be set up wherever space is available, even on roads,” they said. 

Man drains water out of  lake to catch fish

Cuddalore: Revenue officials have initiated action against a man for illegally extracting water from a lake at Vadalur. Police said Parmashevan, a resident of Kattukollai village, had gotten permission to set up a fish hatchery on Aaiyan lake.

The lake currently holds a large volume of water, meeting the drinking requirements of the locals thanks to the desilting exercise carried out last year.  

While so, the locals noticed that Paremashevan was draining the lake to catch fish by using motors. But when locals enquired, they were informed that nearby fields were being irrigated.  

