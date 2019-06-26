A fruitful brew 

Debolina Chakraborty By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tea and its preparation has always been sacrosanct. Like most aspects of our lifestyle, this beverage too has undergone a makeover — but a healthy one. With gourmet shops boasting exotic tea options like white tea, chamomile tea and lavender tea which may be heavy on your pocket, CE brings some homemade options that contain the same warmth with additional health benefits.

Low cal green apple tea

Ingredients

Green apple: 1, lemon juice: as per taste

Method

 Cut the apple into fine slices (in case of apples with edible wax, you can have them with the peel).

 Dehydrate the slices.

 Brew them in piping hot water of 500 ml for 7-10 minutes.

 Add freshly-powdered dry mint leaves.

 Serve hot with a dash of lemon juice.

 Per serve provides 10 calories.

Recipes by Meenakshi Bajaj, dietician, Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Specialty Hospital

Nutritional benefits

 Improves cardiac health, aids

weight loss.

 Apples are a source of polyphenols, flavonoids and epicatechin, which lower blood pressure, LDL cholesterol, triglycerides and total cholesterol.

 High intake of flavonoids can lower risk of stroke by 20 per cent.

 Since it is low in glycemic index and glycemic load, it can be consumed by diabetics, with a pinch of cinnamon powder.

Vegan dried fruit tea for non-diabetics

Ingredients

Water: 3 cups, Decaffeinated tea bag: 1, Dried apricots: 30 g and each cut into quarters, Dried pear: 30 g and finely sliced, Raisins: 3 tsp, or prunes: 2 sliced, Dried rose petals: 5 to 6

Method

 Bring water to a boil over medium-high heat. Immerse tea bags and add dried fruits. Reduce the heat to medium-low and cook for four minutes.

 Discard the tea bag and cook for eight minutes stirring occasionally. Add dried rose petals.

 Dilute it in 5:1 with water if the mix is concentrated. Cool the mixture. Serve chill.

Nutritional benefits

Dried fruits contain more fibres and antioxidants called phenols. These fibres fight heart disease, obesity, and some types of cancer (although it’s possible protection against colon cancer is controversial). People with diets rich in plant phenols have lower rates of heart disease, diabetes and possibly degenerative brain diseases. However, avoid the added sugars.

Black tea with watermelon cubes

Ingredients

Black tea leaves: one tsp, Watermelon cubes: 2 to 3 pieces, pure honey for taste

Method

 Brew a cup of black tea

 After straining it, add two to three small pieces of watermelon

 Add honey for taste (optional).

Nutritional benefits

 It helps relieve headaches and is also a good stress-buster drink.

 One can consume these drinks under the guidance of a registered nutritionist or dietician.

Black tea with orange peel and cinnamon

Ingredients

Orange peel dried under the sun: Two to three, Black tea leaves: one tsp, palmyra sugar for taste, a pinch of cinnamon

Method

 Boil two cups of water and add black tea leaves.

 Bring down the tea pot, add two to three orange peels. Add palmyra sugar for taste and cinnamon.

Nutritional benefits Orange peel is a good source of vitamin C. It helps in regulating sinus issues.