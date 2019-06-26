Amid water crisis, Royal Enfield adopts dry wash system in Chennai's service centres 

By PTI

Chennai: Iconic motorcycle manufacturer Royal Enfield Wednesday said it would adopt dry wash system in all its service centres in the city, which has been reeling under a severe water crisis.

"The implementation of this system will help save approximately 18 lakh litres of water every month," a company statement said here.

Commenting on the use of dry wash system, Royal Enfield, Head-India Business, Shaji Koshy said, "this initiative is part of our longstanding commitment to ensure best in class customer experience."

"The situation in Chennai has allowed us to innovate and bring efficiencies in our own operations which is always the objective," he said.

"We have piloted this initiative in Chennai owing to the water scarcity and we plan to take this (initiative) to other cities in Tamil Nadu as well," he said.

He said dry wash was a great technological advancement which reduced water consumption without compromising on wash quality and lessens the servicing time per vehicle.

The company claimed that the dry wash system uses comparatively lesser quantity of water without compromising on the quality of cleaning.

The final wash quality would be on par with conventional method while saving a lot of water, the statement said. Royal Enfield has over 900 workshops across more than 600 towns and cities, it said.