Fisheries, vet courses a big hit among students

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Amidst a significant drop in the demand for engineering courses, fisheries and veterinary sciences courses have become a big hit.

Tamil Nadu J Jayalalithaa Fisheries University (TNJFU), which released the tentative rank list for UG admissions on Monday received 6,074 applications for just 321 seats.

According to TNJFU officials, there has been a significant rise in the number of applicants. In 2018, the university received only 4,500 applications for UG courses. University officials said courses are being sought after due to immense job opportunities.

“The university was established in 2012 and in the last seven years our students have found placements across the globe. TNFJU is one of the few fisheries universities in Asian countries. There has been a continuous growth in fisheries-based and food processing industry and our students are catering to the needs of the industry in South East Asian countries,” said S A Shanmugam, chairman UG admission committee.

“I can proudly say that none of the graduates who passed from the university is unemployed. Many have started their own business, joined private jobs or settled in government jobs.”

Authorities are trying their best to keep the interest of students afloat by adding new courses every year. This year TNJFU has added three courses with 20 seats each. They are BTech in Fisheries Nautical Technology, BTech in Energy and Environmental Engineering and BBA in Fisheries Business Management.

Counselling for UG courses will be held in July second week. Similarly, the Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS) has received 18,438 applications for 391 UG seats this year.

Totally, 15,666 candidates have applied for Bachelor in Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry (BVSc and AH) course and 2,772 candidates have applied for BTech course. TANUVAS has 306 seats in BVSc and AH course and 85 seats for BTech.

According to TANUVAS officials, as compared to last year, this year they have received an additional 3,559 applications for BVSc and AH course and 354 applications for BTech course.

101 differently-abled get engg seats

Chennai: Out of the 143 differently-abled students called for the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) counselling, 101 were allotted seats on Tuesday. The in-person counselling was held at Central Polytechnic College, Taramani, where 10 wheelchairs were kept ready and even a team of doctors was arranged to meet any exigencies. According to TNEA officials, out of the 143 students called for counselling, 10 did not take admissions as they failed to get their choice of college while 32 were absent. Counselling for wards of ex-servicemen will be held on June 26 and for sportspersons on June 27. For vocational streams also, it will begin on June 26 and conclude on June 28. It will be held at Central Polytechnic College, Taramani. Candidates can get details from the Directorate of Technical Education website.