Home Cities Chennai

‘Illegal entry into Australia not possible’

While the campaign is new, the border protection policies are strong and will remain the same, she emphasised.

Published: 26th June 2019 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2019 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Australia has now revamped its border protection procedures and there is ‘zero chance’ of any illegal migrants gaining entry in the country, said minister counselor home affairs, Tara Cavanagh, launching the ‘zero chance’ campaign at Chennai on Tuesday.

“No illegal immigrant has entered the borders through boats in the last five years and since 2013, 847 people from 35 smuggling attempts have been returned to their country of origin,” she said. In 2013, the country had implemented Operation Sovereign Borders - a military-led border security operation.

While the campaign is new, the border protection policies are strong and will remain the same, she emphasised. The campaign has been launched after the recent elections to reiterate the border policy. “Since elections are over, we expect smugglers to convince vulnerable people and tell them that they can get to Australia through the sea. We want to send across the message to everyone that there is no chance of illegal entry into Australia,” she said adding that even people who have migrated illegally will have no legal migration outcome.

There are 90,000 Indian students studying in Australia and India contributes to the highest number of skilled migrants, she said adding that the government welcomes more students to Australia.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Praja Vedika demolition underway on Tuesday night. An advocate moved house motion petition in HC against demolition. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)
Jagan's government bulldozes TDP-built 'Praja Vedika'
Chennai Dosa, a popular South Indian restaurant in Southampton, is frequented by India players like Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar.
Breakfast of champions: This UK restaurant is Team India's go-to dosa destination
Gallery
A clinical performance from Australia helped them ease through to the semis | AP
Australia become first side to clinch World Cup semi-final berth after England win
DAS BOOT (1981): An adaptation of Lothar-Gunther Buchheim's 1973 novel of the same name, the film narrates the 'Battle of the Atlantic.' It depicts both the excitement of battle and the tedium of the fruitless hunt through the eyes of a bunch of patriotic
International Day of the Seafarer: 10 Hollywood sea adventure movies to watch before you die
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp