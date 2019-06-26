Home Cities Chennai

Project 2 lakh, deadline October 30: Chennai gets serious about rainwater harvesting

Corporation and Metro Water to fit rainwater harvesting system in two lakh houses. RWH structures to cost Rs 10,000-RS 15,000, to be even cheaper for old houses with wells.

Published: 26th June 2019 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2019 02:16 PM   |  A+A-

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In 2003, the state government had set  August 31, 2003 as the deadline for all the buildings in the city to set up rainwater harvesting (RWH) structures. Yet, 16 years later, Chennai lacks basic infrastructure for water supply, leaving the city bone dry and residents scuffling over water. 

To address this, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) in association with the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) has embarked on a project to ensure at least two lakh houses are fitted with RWH structures by October 30. 

“There are about 12.5 lakh houses under the Corporation limits. As many as 1,000 large properties in each ward including bungalows, apartment complexes and commercial buildings that have suitable land for creating RWH structures will be selected for the project. The local officials will talk to the owners and ensure that the two lakh structures are equipped with either ring wells or percolation pits,” said the GCC official, who is working on this project.

The civic body is emphasising on low-cost, efficient structures, which will not cost more than Rs 10,000-Rs 15,000. In case they are old houses already equipped with wells, like in Triplicane and Mylapore, the cost of setting up the structure will be lower. 

According to data from CMWSSB, there are over 8.9 lakh rainwater harvesting structures in various buildings across the city. But, there is no update on the maintenance of the structures.
Training begins soon

“Though the contractors and masons have knowledge on construction, they may not be knowing nuances of rainwater harvesting. So after finalising the complete plan, training for them will begin next week,” said the official.

Apart from masons and contractors, assistant to chief engineers from GCC and Metro Water will also be trained for the purpose. They would be seeking the advice of Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWAD), founder of Rain Centre, Sekhar Raghavan - popularly known as ‘rain man’ - and the Environmentalist Foundation of India. The team from each ward that will get in touch with the owners of the properties includes engineers from GCC and Metro Water, revenue officials like tax inspectors and tax collectors, and resident welfare associations.

“It is ambitious to cover two lakh houses by October 30. But, we are confident it can be done. Once the project is completed, the impact can be felt forever,” said the official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
chennai water crisis Chennai water crisis
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Praja Vedika demolition underway on Tuesday night. An advocate moved house motion petition in HC against demolition. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)
Jagan's government bulldozes TDP-built 'Praja Vedika'
Chennai Dosa, a popular South Indian restaurant in Southampton, is frequented by India players like Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar.
Breakfast of champions: This UK restaurant is Team India's go-to dosa destination
Gallery
A clinical performance from Australia helped them ease through to the semis | AP
Australia become first side to clinch World Cup semi-final berth after England win
DAS BOOT (1981): An adaptation of Lothar-Gunther Buchheim's 1973 novel of the same name, the film narrates the 'Battle of the Atlantic.' It depicts both the excitement of battle and the tedium of the fruitless hunt through the eyes of a bunch of patriotic
International Day of the Seafarer: 10 Hollywood sea adventure movies to watch before you die
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp