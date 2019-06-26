Home Cities Chennai

Section of Chennai residents get steady water supply at doorstep, thanks to community efforts

For the past two months, the North Thirumullavoyal Village Association has been supplying water from a 100-ft borewell to 800 families.

Published: 26th June 2019 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2019 11:55 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai water crisis, Chennai drought

People wait to fill the water from the roadside tap to fulfill their water needs near Elephant gate in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Madhumitha Viswanath
Express News Service

CHENNAI: While most areas are entirely dependent on public authorities for water supply, a section of Thirumullavoyal is getting steady supply every day thanks to the efforts of its residents. 

For the past two months, the North Thirumullavoyal Village Association has been supplying water from a 100-ft borewell to 800 families. At the cost of Rs 4 lakh they laid pipes for a one-km distance covering 12 streets. This, in turn, is connected to around 100 taps, one for every four house.

Association members said their main aim was to help residents tide over the water crisis and also find a permanent solution to water shortage. “We wanted to cover streets which were dependent only on tankers. Groundwater level has always been low in this area for decades. Hence this was done as a permanent solution and not just because of the current shortage,” said TR Mullaignanam, president of the association. 

Only parts of Thirumullavoyal such as Thiruvalluvar Nagar, SP Nagar and Anna Street are connected to the erstwhile Avadi Municipality’s water supply scheme. Other parts did not have this facility and hence were dependent on tankers. This has now changed due to the timely project.

“Food made with the water provided by water tankers used to go bad while cooking. And we had to spend nearly `50 every day to get water from them. But now after this new arrangement, I can fill good quality water from plastic pipes right outside my house. This is indeed a blessing for us,” said Shanthi, a resident of South Mada Street in North Thirumullavoyal which is located between Avadi and Ambattur.

By next week, another borewell will be installed at the cost of Rs 1.5 lakh. Members said that the entire cost of this project was funded by sponsors. “The borewell we are drawing water from was previously installed by the then Avadi Municipality 10 years ago. We repaired it recently using the association’s funds,” said C Rajasekhar, secretary. 

All four Mada streets, Kullakarai Street, Palli Vinayagar Kovil Street, Sannidhi Vinayagar Kovil Street and Vaani Vinayagar Kovil street are among the 12 streets connected to this supply system.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
chennai water crisis North Thirumullavoyal Village Association
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Praja Vedika demolition underway on Tuesday night. An advocate moved house motion petition in HC against demolition. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)
Jagan's government bulldozes TDP-built 'Praja Vedika'
Chennai Dosa, a popular South Indian restaurant in Southampton, is frequented by India players like Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar.
Breakfast of champions: This UK restaurant is Team India's go-to dosa destination
Gallery
A clinical performance from Australia helped them ease through to the semis | AP
Australia become first side to clinch World Cup semi-final berth after England win
DAS BOOT (1981): An adaptation of Lothar-Gunther Buchheim's 1973 novel of the same name, the film narrates the 'Battle of the Atlantic.' It depicts both the excitement of battle and the tedium of the fruitless hunt through the eyes of a bunch of patriotic
International Day of the Seafarer: 10 Hollywood sea adventure movies to watch before you die
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp