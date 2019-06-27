436 allotted seats in vocational stream on Day 1 of TNEA counselling

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Out of the 500 candidates called for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) for vocational stream on Wednesday, 436 students were allotted seats. According to TNEA officials, 59 candidates were absent while five did not opt for admissions.

441 candidates attended counselling on Wednesday. Counselling for vocational stream is being held for three days from June 26. At least 1,458 will be called during these three days for counselling.

“The response was overwhelming on day one. On Thursday, 475 candidates who have secured rank from 501 to 975, have been called for counselling,” said a TNEA official. On the third day, candidates with ranks between 976 to 1458 have been called for counselling. On Wednesday, counselling for wards of ex-servicemen was held at Central Polytechnic College at Taramani. Under the category, 956 candidates were called for in-person counselling, but of them only 499 attended.